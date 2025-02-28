New India Initiative For Women Empowerment 2025

In India, various initiatives are designed especially for the betterment of the female citizens of the country. The 'New India' Initiative provide various benefits, including financial assistance, free education, free bus travel, and many more benefits to the eligible female citizens. Many financial institutions give loans with very low interest rates so women can start their shops or businesses. These women welfare schemes will empower female citizens and allow them to become self-dependent. These initiatives help women become strong and independent.

Objective of Women Empowerment

The main objective of launching the women's empowerment is to provide equal opportunities to the female citizens of India. One of the main reasons for launching various women's empowerment initiatives is to promote gender equality and justice and to remove bias against girls. Using the financial assistance under these initiatives, the female citizen can complete their education without worrying about financial troubles. The schemes will provide support services to women and families, including legal advice and counseling.

List of New India Initiative 2025

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) of India launched the PM Ujjawala Yojana in May 2016. Under this scheme, the Government of India will provide LPG gas cylinders to all the female citizens of the family who belong to financially weak households. All the female citizens who belong to the rural and deprived households are eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The newly elected BJP party of the national capital, Delhi has launched the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Under this scheme, the authorities will provide financial assistance of INR 2500 to the selected female citizens per month. All the female permanent residents of Delhi who are above the age of 18 years are eligible to avail the benefits of the Delhi Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

The Ladki Bahin Scheme is launched by the Maharashtra State for the upliftment of female citizens of the state. Under this New India Initiative, the Maharashtra state provides financial assistance of INR 1500 (Now Rs 2100) to all the selected female citizens. Female citizens who are between the age group of 21 to 65 years are eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Scheme was launched by the Madhya Pradesh State on January 28, 2023. Under this scheme, the Madhya Pradesh State will provide financial assistance of INR 1000 to all the selected female citizens. All female citizens who are married, widows, divorced, and abandoned women are eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The Department of Women, Child Development & Social Security of Jharkhand state has launched the Maiya Samman Scheme. To enhance the social security of the female citizens, the Jharkhand state will provide financial assistance of INR 1000 under this scheme. The female citizens who are between the age group of 21 to 49 years will receive the financial assistance transferred directly to their bank account on the 15th of every month.

To enhance the standard of living of the female citizens of Chhattisgarh, the state launched the Mahtari Vandan Scheme. Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh state will provide financial assistance of INR 1000 to all the selected female citizens of the state. All the female citizens who are married, widowed, and belong to economically backward families are eligible to avail of the benefits.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was a scheme launched for Women Empowerment. Under this scheme, the Government of India will provide a chance to the parents of the girl child to start a saving deposit in the name of the girl child with the minimum amount of INR 250. Any parent who has a girl child can open up an account under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

How to Get Benefits?

All the female citizens who want to avail the benefits of schemes for women's empowerment are requested to visit the official website.

Once the female citizens reach the homepage of the official website, they must locate and click on the option “apply now”.

The application form will appear on your desktop screen, the female citizens must enter all the details that are asked and attach the necessary documents.

After entering the details, the female citizens must quickly review it and click on the option “submit” to complete their process.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)