Newborn Baby Crying Persistently-This Is What New Mothers Should Follow

Welcoming a newborn into your life is a moment of pure joy, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. For new mothers, one of the most heart-wrenching experiences is trying to soothe a baby who is crying inconsolably. As much as you want to comfort your little one, it can sometimes feel like nothing you do is working.

It’s important to understand that crying is your baby’s primary way of communicating, especially during those early months. Whether it’s due to hunger, discomfort, or simply adjusting to their new environment, crying is a normal part of their development. However, when the crying becomes prolonged and seemingly endless, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed and unsure of what to do.

In this guide, we’ll explore effective strategies that every new mother should know to calm an inconsolable baby. These tried-and-tested methods will not only soothe your baby but also provide much-needed reassurance to you as a parent.

Why Newborns Cry?

Identifying the root cause is crucial to providing the right care and soothing your baby effectively.

Colic: A Common Culprit

Colic is one of the most frequent causes of prolonged crying in newborns, affecting up to 25% of infants. It’s marked by intense crying, usually in the late afternoon or evening, and can last for hours, even after comforting efforts. The reason is often linked to digestive issues, trapped gas, or an immature digestive system.

Solutions:

Colic Relief Tummy Roll-On: Natural tummy roll-ons like the one from Mother Sparsh, are made with hing, saunf, and pudina, and are safe and effective for soothing gas, indigestion, and tummy discomfort in newborns. The roll-on is applied externally, around the navel in a circular motion to ease colic symptoms.

Natural tummy roll-ons like the one from Mother Sparsh, are made with hing, saunf, and pudina, and are safe and effective for soothing gas, indigestion, and tummy discomfort in newborns. The roll-on is applied externally, around the navel in a circular motion to ease colic symptoms. Burp Your Baby After Feeding: Help release trapped air from their stomach, reducing discomfort.

Help release trapped air from their stomach, reducing discomfort. Gentle Rocking: Swaddle your baby and use rhythmic motions to soothe them.

Hunger: A Basic Need for Comfort

Crying due to hunger is one of the most common reasons newborns cry. Babies have small stomachs and need to feed frequently, especially in the early days.

Solutions:

Feed Your Baby : Offer your baby a breast or bottle when you notice signs of hunger, like rooting or sucking on their hands.

: Offer your baby a breast or bottle when you notice signs of hunger, like rooting or sucking on their hands. Establish a Feeding Routine: Regular feedings help ensure your baby is well-fed and content.

Wrong Temprature

Babies are sensitive to temperature changes, and discomfort from being too hot or too cold can trigger crying.

Solutions:

Check Baby’s Temperature: Ensure your baby is dressed appropriately for the environment—consider layering clothing or using a blanket if needed.

Ensure your baby is dressed appropriately for the environment—consider layering clothing or using a blanket if needed. Keep Baby Warm: If your baby seems cold, gently swaddle them or use a warm hat.

If your baby seems cold, gently swaddle them or use a warm hat. Avoid Overheating: Make sure your baby isn't overdressed, as overheating can also cause discomfort.

Wrong Posture

Newborns can become fussy if they are in an uncomfortable position, whether they are sleeping or being held.

Solutions:

Safe Sleeping Position: Always lay your baby on their back for better sleep.

Always lay your baby on their back for better sleep. Adjust Position: Gently change your baby’s position if they seem uncomfortable, especially if they are experiencing gas or reflux.

Gently change your baby’s position if they seem uncomfortable, especially if they are experiencing gas or reflux. Tummy Time: Ensure your baby has supervised tummy time to build strength and relieve pressure on their stomach.

Wet or Soiled Diaper

A wet or soiled diaper is a common cause of crying, leading to discomfort and possible diaper rash if left unchanged for too long.

Solutions:

Frequent Diaper Checks: Check your baby’s diaper every 2-3 hours, as newborns often need frequent changes.

Check your baby’s diaper every 2-3 hours, as newborns often need frequent changes. Choose the Right Size Diapers : Ensure your baby is wearing properly fitting diapers to avoid discomfort and leaks.

: Ensure your baby is wearing properly fitting diapers to avoid discomfort and leaks. Prevent Diaper Rashes: Use a natural and safe diaper cream to create a protective barrier and prevent rashes.

Feeding Issues and Reflux

Feeding problems such as reflux or difficulty latching can also lead to excessive crying. Babies may cry because they are hungry, overfed, or experiencing discomfort from reflux.

Solutions:

Try Different Feeding Positions: Experiment with different angles during breastfeeding or bottle-feeding to find what works best for your baby.

Experiment with different angles during breastfeeding or bottle-feeding to find what works best for your baby. Frequent Burping: Burp your baby during and after feedings to release any trapped gas.

Burp your baby during and after feedings to release any trapped gas. Upright Position After Feeding: Keep your baby upright for 20-30 minutes after feeding to help alleviate reflux discomfort.

Bonus Tips

If your baby’s crying persists despite trying all the usual comforting techniques, it’s essential to check for signs of illness or discomfort that might not be immediately apparent. Here are some key things to look out for:

Check for Fever: A fever could indicate an underlying infection.

A fever could indicate an underlying infection. Look for Rash or Redness: This could signal an allergic reaction or other skin issues causing discomfort.

This could signal an allergic reaction or other skin issues causing discomfort. Check for Tension: If your baby seems unusually tense or has a stiff neck, seek medical advice promptly, as this could be a sign of more serious discomfort.

If your baby seems unusually tense or has a stiff neck, seek medical advice promptly, as this could be a sign of more serious discomfort. Bouncing: Holding your baby upright and gently bouncing on your knees can also be soothing for some babies.

Holding your baby upright and gently bouncing on your knees can also be soothing for some babies. Stroller Walks: Taking your baby for a calm stroll in a stroller can provide fresh air and movement, helping to ease their discomfort.

If you notice any signs of illness, such as changes in appetite, sleeping patterns, or behavior, always consult your pediatrician to ensure your baby’s well-being.

Conclusion

Navigating the challenges of persistent crying in newborns requires patience, intuition, and a bit of trial and error. By understanding the common causes and effective solutions, you’ll be better equipped to provide comfort and care for your baby.

Remember, trust your instincts as a mother and never hesitate to seek support when needed, whether from a trusted family member, friend, or healthcare professional.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)