NIMS University Is Ready To Host The World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2025 - Why You Should Not Miss This Mega Event

New Delhi – India is set to host the highly anticipated World Health Summit (WHS) Regional Meeting in New Delhi from April 25-27, 2025, at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. This marks the first-ever WHS Regional Meeting to be held in India, signifying a major milestone for the country in the global health arena. Hosted by NIMS University Jaipur, the event will convene global health leaders, policymakers, scientists, and innovators to address pressing health challenges and explore sustainable solutions.

The World Health Summit serves as the premier international platform for global health, uniting stakeholders from politics, science, the private sector, and civil society to collaboratively shape the future of healthcare. It provides a critical forum for discussing urgent health issues and sets the agenda for achieving health and well-being for all. As one of the most influential events in the global health sector, the WHS fosters knowledge exchange, innovative solutions, and discussions on global health as a key political priority. The event also advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in promoting equitable healthcare access, strengthening health diplomacy, and fostering international cooperation.

In addition to its annual summit in Berlin, which attracts over 3,000 onsite participants and more than 20,000 virtual attendees, the WHS organizes annual Regional Meetings across different global locations. These meetings focus on local and regional health priorities while contributing to broader global health discussions. The WHS Regional Meeting 2025 in New Delhi will spotlight regional health challenges, offering Indian and international participants a unique platform to exchange ideas, collaborate, and showcase innovations.

Hosting & Partnerships

The WHS Regional Meeting 2025 in New Delhi will be hosted by the WHS Academic Alliance under the leadership of the member holding the World Health Summit International Presidency for the year.

Host: NIMS University Jaipur

Co-Hosts: Ashoka University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

Co-Organizer: Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Policy Partners: WHO SEARO, UNICEF

Principal Partner: PATH

Strategic and Technical Partners: KHPT, Swasti, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF)

Innovation Partner: IKP Knowledge Park

The event is expected to gather more than 600 expert speakers and participants from over 80 countries. With over 90 sessions scheduled over three days, the event will feature thought leaders, academic experts, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, civil society members, and government officials.

Key Themes & Topics for WHS 2025 Regional Meeting

Scaling Access to Ensure Health Equity

Digital Health and AI Futures

Health Diplomacy and Global Cooperation

Climate Change and Planetary Health

Women’s and Children’s Health

Innovation in Healthcare Delivery

Health and Peace

The event promises to be a transformative experience, offering unparalleled opportunities to engage with thought leaders, network with global experts, and explore innovative solutions to some of the world’s most critical health challenges.

In a moment of national pride for India, Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar, Founder and Chancellor of NIMS University, was elected as the International President of the World Health Summit 2025 during the 2024 World Health Summit in Berlin. His appointment underscores India's rising prominence in global health leadership.

Dr. Tomar’s presidency marks a significant milestone for India’s healthcare sector, reinforcing the country’s growing influence in shaping global health policies. As International President, he will lead key discussions and oversee the WHS Regional Meeting 2025 in New Delhi. Under his leadership, the event is expected to generate groundbreaking insights and drive forward innovative solutions for global health equity.

Dr. B. S Tomar said “The World Health Summit Regional Meeting is a hub of multidisciplinary collaboration, intersectoral partnerships, and fueling innovations to amplify the Global South's leadership to shape a healthier and more equitable future.”

India’s leadership in hosting the WHS Regional Meeting 2025 reaffirms its position as a key player in global health discussions. The event will not only address pressing global health challenges but will also highlight India’s healthcare priorities, including affordable healthcare access, advancements in digital health, and environmental health concerns such as climate change and its impact on public health.

For more information and registration details, visit the official WHS Regional Meeting 2025 website: whsnewdelhi2025.com.

Media Inquiries

Email: pr@nimsuniversity.org

