Patanjali Food & Herbal Park MIHAN Unit Will Prove To Be A Boon For Orange-Producing Farmers – Devendra Fadnavis

Paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Hindavi Empire, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the vision of infrastructure expert Nitin Gadkari, Swami Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna to expand Patanjali’s services in the state has now materialized in a grand form. He stated that many obstacles and challenges came in the way of establishing this facility, but Swami Ramdev remained determined that no matter how many difficulties arise, this dream will be fulfilled. Today, that commitment has turned into reality.

Patanjali’s primary goal is the prosperity of farmers. He further stated that, as per discussions with Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Food and Herbal. Park, MIHAN, Nagpur will serve as the the central hub for processing all oranges produced in the region. The sorting and grading of oranges will be done at this facility itself, and cold storage facilities will also be provided to farmers. Farmers will have the option to store their oranges here for as long as they need and sell them whenever they find a suitable market price. He emphasized that this center will be a boon for orange-producing farmers. The Maharashtra government and Patanjali have successfully realized one commitment after another, and in the coming days, this food park will establish a robust system for the region’s farmers. He assured that the Maharashtra government will provide all possible support for Patanjali’s noble initiative.

During the inauguration, Nitin Gadkari expressed his gratitude to Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for setting up a fruit processing industry in MIHAN, Nagpur, upon his and Fadnavis’s request. He stated that Swami Ramdev’s initiative is of great significance for Maharashtra, as the Patanjali food park integrates advanced technology, providing much-needed relief to farmers while creating employment opportunities for the youth. He appreciated Swami Ramdev’s contribution, emphasizing that his broad vision and dedicated efforts will open new avenues for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society.

Shri Gadkari highlighted the agrarian crisis in Vidarbha, where over 10,000 farmers have committed suicide due to financial distress and the lack of fair prices for their produce. He remarked that Swami Ramdev’s decision to set up this mega food park has given new hope to the farmers of the region. Earlier, small-sized oranges were sold at ₹12 per kg, but Patanjali has now assured procurement at ₹18 per kg, ensuring better income for farmers.

With a daily demand of 800 tons of oranges, farmers are encouraged to increase their production. He said that Agro Vision is also working on ways to increase the production of oranges, lemons, sweet limes, and other citrus fruits. Currently, Nagpur produces 4-5 tons of oranges per acre, and the goal is to increase this yield to 25-30 tons per acre.

He expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of the government and Patanjali, the farmers of Vidarbha will no longer be driven to distress and suicide.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev described Nagpur as not only an ideal metropolis of India but also an unparalleled center for religious, cultural, spiritual, industrial, security, and economic development. Politically, it is home to two national leaders of exemplary character— Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari.

Swami Ji stated that Patanjali has established Asia’s largest orange processing plant in Nagpur, with an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore, and there are plans to invest an additional ₹500 crore. This plant is equipped with high-tech machinery sourced from India and abroad.

He emphasized that orange juice is a powerful anti-aging beverage that helps slow down the aging process. He pointed out that the fruit juices currently available in the market—such as orange, Malta, guava, mixed fruit, and apple juices—contain only 10% actual juice, 40% sugar, and the rest is diluted water. In contrast, Nagpur will now supply 100% pure, pesticide-free, preservative-free, and sugar-free orange juice to the entire nation and the world. The plant’s daily processing capacity is 800 tons, which will significantly enhance farmers’ prosperity. Swami Ramdev declared this initiative as the beginning of a Rishi-Krishi revolution.

During the event, Acharya Balkrishna stated that the realization of the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park is the result of the remarkable contributions of three great personalities. This project embodies the farsighted vision of Pujya Swami Ji Maharaj, the deep sensitivity and commitment of Devendra Fadnavis toward Maharashtra, and the relentless dedication of Nitin Gadkari, a leader with no political adversaries, who has an unwavering determination to uplift the farmers of Vidarbha.

Pujya Swami Ji and Patanjali envision empowering everyone, making them self-reliant, and promoting self-sufficiency through Swadeshi. When a Yogi, a Rishi, or a Sannyasi dedicates himself to society, the magnitude of change that can be achieved is immense.

When one thinks of Vidarbha, the image that often comes to mind is of helpless, distressed, and suicide-prone farmers. This orange processing unit in Nagpur has been established with firm resolve to eliminate poverty, hardship, and despair among farmers. This initiative aims to transform the grim reality that has long plagued the region’s farmers. We firmly believe that this transformation will soon be visible, bringing new hope and prosperity to Vidarbha.

Regional MLA Shri Ashish Deshmukh stated that the arrival of this processing unit in Nagpur is a blessing for orange farmers. He affirmed that the establishment of this plant has instilled a sense of relief and optimism among farmers, paving the way for economic prosperity in Vidarbha. He urged Swami Ramdev to eliminate the role of middlemen and commission agents to ensure farmers receive fair prices. The Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park, MIHAN, Nagpur is now seen as a beacon of hope for Vidarbha’s farmers.

The event was also attended by regional MLA Ashish Jaiswal, BJP’s National Co-Organization Secretary Shiv Prakash, MD of Patanjali Foods Ltd. Rambaharat, Shri N.P. Singh, Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, Sister Anshul, Sister Parul, Swami Parmarth Dev, numerous farmers from Vidarbha and Maharashtra, along with members of Patanjali Mahila Yoga Samiti and various organizations of Patanjali Yogpeeth.