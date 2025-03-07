Patanjali Mega Food And Herbal Park: 10,000 Jobs For Young People

The Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park in Nagpur is not just beneficial for farmers but will also create jobs. In its initial phase, the park has already provided employment to 500 people, both directly and indirectly. In the future, this number is expected to reach 10,000.

Equipped with advanced machinery, the park will process fruits and vegetables into various products. Given the global demand for these products, local youth will be trained and employed.

Farmers will also benefit from this initiative, as Patanjali will buy their produce directly, offering them a stable

and fair market. They will also receive support in organic farming and soil testing.

This mega food park will play a key role in boosting the economy of Nagpur and the entire Vidarbha region, creating jobs and strengthening the local economy.

