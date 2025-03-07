Patanjali Mega Food And Herbal Park: ₹700 Crore Investment, Expansion To ₹1500 Crore Planned
The Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park in Nagpur is now in its final phase, with an investment of ₹700 crore already made. The total planned investment for this project is ₹1500 crore.
This food park is set to become a major center for fruit and vegetable processing in India. It will use modern technology to produce juice, juice concentrate, pulp, and paste. The processing unit will be especially important for Nagpur’s famous oranges and other citrus fruits.
In addition to citrus fruits, the park will also process mango, guava, pomegranate, papaya, strawberry, tomato, and carrot. There will also be a state-of-the-art packaging unit to maintain global quality standards.
This investment will not only increase production capacity but also help develop regional infrastructure. Farmers will benefit as Patanjali will buy directly from them and encourage them to adopt organic farming.
This mega food park will strengthen agriculture and turn Vidarbha into a major industrial hub, giving a new boost to the region’s economy.
