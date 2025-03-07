Patanjali Mega Food And Herbal Park To Start Soon In Nagpur

The Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park, located in the Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport area in Nagpur, is set to begin operations on March 9, 2025. The foundation for this food park was laid in September 2016, and it is now ready to become a major center for fruit and vegetable processing.

This food park is specially designed for processing citrus fruits like oranges, sweet limes, and lemons. Every day, it will process 800 tons of fruits to produce juice, juice concentrate, pulp, paste, and purée. Additionally, tropical fruits like mango, guava, papaya, pomegranate, strawberry, apple, pear, tomato, and carrot will also be processed.

Modern technology will be used in this park to ensure that all products are natural and free from preservatives. Moreover, the leftover parts of citrus fruits will be used to produce oil-based and water-based aroma products. The food park will purchase crops directly from farmers, helping them increase their income.

