Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2874797https://zeenews.india.com/brand-desk/patanjalis-historic-achievement-this-special-research-was-included-in-the-reports-of-the-worlds-famous-journal-2874797.html
NewsBrand-desk
PATANJALI

Patanjali's Historic Achievement: This Special Research Was Included In The Reports Of The World's Famous Journal

Patanjali has recently achieved a major milestone. The research done on Renogrit has been included in the top 100 research papers of the year 2024 in  the research journal Scientific Reports of the world famous publisher Nature Portfolio.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 05:28 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Patanjali's Historic Achievement: This Special Research Was Included In The Reports Of The World's Famous Journal

The research on Renogrit, a kidney medicine, made with the inspiration of Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Maharaj and evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine research by Patanjali scientists, has been included in the top 100 research of the year 2024 in the research journal 'Scientific Reports' of the world famous publisher 'Nature Portfolio'.

A subject of curiosity for scientists
The impact factor of 'Scientific Reports' is 3.8 and it is the fifth most cited journal in the world. This research paper published on Renogrit has been downloaded by 2568 people. This confirms the fact that Ayurvedic medicines are not only proving to be successful in curing diseases, but it is also a matter of curiosity for scientists as to how a medicine made from herbs is capable of curing even the biggest diseases without any side effects.

Beneficial for kidneys
Renogrit, an ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Patanjali, not only cures kidney damage caused by the allopathic cancer drug cisplatin, but also reverses the oxidative stress on kidney cells. 

What did Acharya Balkrishna say?
On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that this success of Renogrit is an important step towards getting the scientific authenticity of Ayurveda recognized at the global level. This shows how unprecedented results are achieved when Sanatan science is tested on the touchstone of new technologies.

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK