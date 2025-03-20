The research on Renogrit, a kidney medicine, made with the inspiration of Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Maharaj and evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine research by Patanjali scientists, has been included in the top 100 research of the year 2024 in the research journal 'Scientific Reports' of the world famous publisher 'Nature Portfolio'.

A subject of curiosity for scientists

The impact factor of 'Scientific Reports' is 3.8 and it is the fifth most cited journal in the world. This research paper published on Renogrit has been downloaded by 2568 people. This confirms the fact that Ayurvedic medicines are not only proving to be successful in curing diseases, but it is also a matter of curiosity for scientists as to how a medicine made from herbs is capable of curing even the biggest diseases without any side effects.

Beneficial for kidneys

Renogrit, an ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Patanjali, not only cures kidney damage caused by the allopathic cancer drug cisplatin, but also reverses the oxidative stress on kidney cells.

What did Acharya Balkrishna say?

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that this success of Renogrit is an important step towards getting the scientific authenticity of Ayurveda recognized at the global level. This shows how unprecedented results are achieved when Sanatan science is tested on the touchstone of new technologies.

