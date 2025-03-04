Projections X Freshers Fest Ignites Creativity And Celebration At Parul University, Iconic Singers Sunidhi Chauhan And Badshah Grace The Event For Live-In Concerts

Vadodara: The vibrant and electrifying Gujarat’s Largest Tech Fest - Projections made a grand comeback at Parul University, this time with a double dose of excitement as it joined forces with Freshers Fest 2025. The event culminated in a spectacular celebration, bringing together students, alumni, and renowned artists for an unforgettable experience. Projections 2025 x Freshers Fest saw an unbelievably massive footfall with 70,000+ guests in attendance and major firms such as the automotive giant BMW and the global food chain Taco Bell as the official sponsors of the event.

As Parul University’s premier techno-cultural festival with a legacy of 20 years, Projections 2025, with the theme of Tech Marvel 2.0, provided an immersive platform for students to explore groundbreaking ideas, innovative projects, and technological advancements. With 15+ industry tie-ups, the festival hosted a series of 50+ technical and non-technical events, 10+ workshops, and special events allowing participants to engage with emerging trends and real-world problem-solving. Competitions such as robotics challenges and coding marathons highlighted the ingenuity of young minds, reinforcing Parul University’s commitment to fostering technological excellence and interdisciplinary learning. With special events such as an Experience Zone for all things AR/VR, arcade games for entertainment, and a vibrant flea market with 20+ stalls to shop from, Projections x Freshers Fest was a vibrant celebration of creativity, fun, and culture. Projections 2025 saw participation from 20,000+ participants hailing from 7 States and 91 schools, institutes, and universities from across the country.

Alongside the technical brilliance of Projections, Freshers Fest 2025 created an electrifying atmosphere as it welcomed the newest members of the Parul University family. The festival was filled with engaging activities designed to help freshers integrate into the university’s dynamic culture. The event provided a space for students to connect, celebrate, and embark on their academic journey with enthusiasm. From high-energy performances to community-building initiatives, Freshers Fest sets the tone for an exciting and enriching university experience.

The festival reached its pinnacle with spectacular performances by musical powerhouses. The soulful melodies of Gujarati Folk Artist Kirtidan Gadhavi, the electrifying vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan, and the high-energy rap beats of Badshah left the audience mesmerized, turning the nights into an unforgettable musical spectacle. The star-studded concerts reaffirmed Parul University’s commitment to delivering world-class entertainment alongside academic and cultural enrichment.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, stated, "At Parul University, we are committed to fostering an ecosystem where technology and culture converge to inspire innovation and artistic excellence. Projections 2025, in synergy with Freshers Fest, provided a platform for students to engage in high-impact learning, showcase their technical prowess, and celebrate the diverse cultural expressions that define our university community."

“Winning the robotics competition at Projections 2025 was an incredible experience! The competition challenged my skills, creativity, and teamwork like never before. Parul University provided the perfect platform to innovate, experiment, and showcase my passion for robotics. The support from mentors and the electrifying atmosphere of the fest made this victory even more special,” said Sushant Barde, Team Lead of the Team PRIXX hailing from Pune, Maharashtra who won the 60kg robotics competition in the technical segment of Projections 2025. Team PRIXX has also been the winner in the 60kgs Robotics segment at the International Robo Wars, that happened in Russia.

Situated in the heart of Vadodara, Parul University stands as a beacon of interdisciplinary education, fostering excellence in academics, research, and extracurricular activities. The institution’s commitment to holistic development was reflected in the grandeur of Projections 2025 x Freshers Fest 2025, where students not only engaged in technical and cultural pursuits but also forged lifelong memories.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)