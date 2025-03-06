Ritu Khanna of Kanjimull & Sons, Jewellers, Honoured For Excellence In Jewellery At IWD Awards 2025

The prestigious 18th IWD Awards were hosted at Le Meridien, New Delhi, by the Public Diplomacy Forum under the leadership of Ratan Kaul, in association with Dr Aruna Abhey Oswal. The event celebrated outstanding women who have made remarkable contributions across various fields.

The evening’s Chief Guest, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, presented the award to Ritu Khanna, the visionary force behind Kanjimull & Sons Jewellers, Square One mall, Saket, New Delhi. Ritu Khanna was recognised for Excellence in Jewellery. This distinguished honour is a testament to her remarkable leadership and dedication to preserving and evolving a legacy that spans over 155 years.

Kanjimull & Sons Jewellers is a name synonymous with heritage, timeless elegance, and exceptional quality. From Jacques Cartier sourcing gemstones from them in the 1930s to adorning icons like Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy, Margaret Thatcher, and India's royal and business houses, the brand has remained a hallmark of prestige and craftsmanship. Under Ritu Khanna’s leadership, this storied legacy has not only been upheld but has also set new benchmarks in luxury, innovation, and design.

"Receiving this award is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Kanjimull & Sons Jewellers, a brand that has long been the preferred choice for celebrating life’s most significant moments," said Ritu Khanna. "Even after 155 years, we remain committed to excellence, artistry, and a tradition that continues to inspire generations." Ritu Khanna is available by appointment at her studio, Kanjimull & Sons Jewellers, Square One Mall, Saket, New Delhi.

The event also saw the presence of Guests of Honour, Kunwarani Ritu Singh of Jammu and Rishma Kaur, Chairperson of Berger Paints, who commended the awardees for their dedication and contributions toward women’s empowerment.

The IWD Awards continue to shine a light on women who lead, inspire, and drive change, reinforcing the importance of gender equality and empowerment.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)