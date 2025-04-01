Virtual Filaments Private Limited Honored With Two Prestigious Awards At India Education Summit 2025

Virtual Filaments Private Limited, a pioneering EdTech startup revolutionizing interactive learning in India, was recognized for its innovation and excellence at the India Education Summit & Awards 2025 held at The Lalit, New Delhi. The event, known for celebrating impactful transformations in the education sector, featured industry stalwarts, thought leaders, and policy influencers. Virtual Filaments Private Limited stood out among the most promising EdTech startups in India, securing two esteemed awards:

Most Innovative EdTech Startup – Recognizing its groundbreaking approach to AI-powered interactive learning.

Excellence in Online Learning Platform – Honoring its commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging, and effective educational content.

The awards were received by Jawaharlal Prasad on behalf of the company, marking a significant milestone in its mission to redefine education through AI-powered interactive content.



A Landmark Event for Indian Education

The India Education Summit & Awards 2025 brought together top educators, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of education and digital learning. The summit featured insightful discussions by renowned speakers, including:

Amitabh Shah (Founder, Yuva Unstoppable)

Amitav Virmani (Founder & CEO, The Education Alliance)

Anshul Pathak (Vice Chairman, DPS Ghaziabad Society)

Bhanu Potta (Senior Consultant, AI Samarth, CSF)

Chetna Sabharwal (Director, Association of Indian Principals)

Jaskiran Arora (Dean-Education Quality, BML Munjal University)

Shubhra Mittal (Head - Government Partnerships, Khan Academy India)

…and many other influential voices shaping the education landscape.

Leading the Digital Learning Revolution

Virtual Filaments Private Limited continues to be at the forefront of transforming education with AI-driven, interactive 2D & 3D content that enhances learning experiences for students across India. These awards reinforce its vision to bridge the learning gap with technology and make education more engaging, inclusive, and effective.

Looking Ahead: The Future of AI-Powered Education

With its award-winning platform, the company aims to expand its reach and impact by integrating cutting-edge AI tools, personalized learning experiences, and immersive interactive content. This recognition at the India Education Summit & Awards 2025 is a testament to its dedication to reshaping the education landscape for future generations.

Contact Information

For more information, media inquiries, and collaborations, reach out to us:

Website: www.virtualfilaments.com

Email: info@virtualfilaments.com

Contact: +91-9879791288

Together, We’re Building the Future of Learning!

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)