Why Indian Families Are Turning To EB-5 For Their Children’s U.S. Education And Future

In recent years, the EB-5 Visa Program has become a preferred path to U.S. Permanent Residency for many high-net-worth Indian families, for whom the greatest appeal lies in the Program's ability to bypass the uncertainties of student (F-1) and work (H-1B) visas. Indian nationals received a record 1,381 EB-5 visas in FY2022, with numbers continuing to rise. Globally, the EB-5 Program saw a 23.6% increase in visas issued, underscoring its growing popularity among families seeking not only quality U.S. education but also a secure and stable future for their children in the U.S.

Key Reasons:

F-1 and H-1B Visa Limitations

F-1 students are typically restricted to on-campus jobs for up to 20 hours per week during the academic term. These positions are often low-paying and lack professional development opportunities. Additionally, off-campus work is only allowed in limited cases, such as through programs like Curricular Practical Training (CPT) or Optional Practical Training (OPT), each with its own set of conditions and requirements.

After graduation, F-1 students must secure a job through the limited OPT program or apply for an H-1B visa. However, the H-1B visa involves a lottery system that leads to uncertainty and chances of deportations. OPT also has restrictions, including a 90-day unemployment limit, adding pressure on students to quickly secure employment, particularly in a competitive job market.

In contrast, the EB-5 visa offers freedom and flexibility. EB-5 visa holders can obtain an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) while awaiting Green Card issuance as well when filing within the U.S. This grants the flexibility to work for any employer opening doors to internships, part-time jobs, and full-time positions. They can also enjoy unrestricted international travel unlike F-1 students who risk re-entry denial.

Moreover, the EB-5 Program allows students to file for Adjustment of Status (AOS) while staying legally in the U.S. This includes interim benefits like the EAD and Advance Parole (AP), enhancing security during the Green Card application process.

Financial Benefits

EB-5 Green Card holders can access in-state tuition rates at many public universities, offering substantial savings (typically 50-75% lower tuition) compared to out-of-state tuition rates charged to F-1 students. Additionally, Green Card holders are eligible for financial aids, including scholarships, grants, and low interest loans.

Better Access to the U.S. Education System

As lawful permanent residents, EB-5 visa holders and their children gain access to educational benefits similar to those of U.S. citizens. Green Card holders gain access to resources that are often unavailable to international students, such as honors programs, advanced placement courses, and a wider range of extracurricular activities.

Family Support

One of the most compelling aspects of the EB-5 Program is that it allows the investor’s entire family, including their spouse and children under 21, to obtain U.S. Green Cards. This ensures that families can live together without the looming uncertainty of visa renewals or the stress of navigating complex immigration processes, allowing families to focus on their futures in the U.S. with peace of mind.

