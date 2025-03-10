Women’s Day: Celebrating 18 Influential Female Personalities

Women's Day 2025 was recently celebrated and the PR House & Trilok Media highlights the inspiring journeys of trailblazing women across various fields. From entrepreneurs to changemakers, this article honors their achievements, resilience, and impact on society. Join us in celebrating their contributions and empowering stories.

1. Dr Meghana Upadhye

Dr Meghana Upadhye is a distinguished structural engineer, Vedic astrologer, and fine artist. Holding an MTech in Structural Engineering and a PhD in Vedic Astrology, she is a certified KP Jyotish Acharya, Vastu Acharya, Numerologist, and Gemstone Consultant. Founder of Ishanya Astrovastu Consultancy, she has over a decade of experience in astrology and Vastu, transforming lives with personalized guidance. A gold medalist for her PhD thesis, she has received numerous accolades, including the Most Iconic Astrologer award. Also a celebrated artist, her works have been featured globally. Dr. Upadhye seamlessly blends ancient wisdom with modern practicality.

2. Rashida Khilawala

Rashida Khilawala, founder of 30Sixty Tech, is a visionary entrepreneur crafting go-to-market strategies for FMCG brands. Renowned for driving sustainable growth, she has received the Visionary Woman’s Award and Female Empowerment Award. An expert in market dynamics and distribution networks, Rashida is also an accomplished author of Thriving Entrepreneur, Launch and Scale: The Ultimate Guide to FMCG and Nutraceutical Product Success, and Seeding Mantras for Success (a 9-book series). She champions conscious leadership, spiritual alignment, and legacy-building through wisdom, resilience, and self-love, blending business strategy with spiritual insight to empower entrepreneurs.

3. Roli Gaur Vashisht

Roli Gaur Vashisht is a visionary entrepreneur and social media expert with over 14 years of experience. As the founder and CEO of Social Maata, she has revolutionized how women-led businesses harness digital platforms. Her agency has achieved remarkable success, including driving 14 million+ views for clients in a year and winning the MSME Best Startup of the Year 2024 award. Roli’s journey, which began with her blog "Crazy Indian Wedding," expanded into family vlogging with "RGV Love." Through Social Maata, she empowers women entrepreneurs with innovative strategies, creative content, and data-driven insights. Roli is committed to women’s empowerment and mental health, leaving a lasting impact in the digital world.

4. Adv. Soumya Dixit

Soumya Dixit is a highly skilled Occultist, Tarot card reader, Numerologist, Reiki practitioner, and multimodality healer with over nine years of experience. Holding an M.Com and a law degree, she has honed her legal expertise with Tier 1 law firms and renowned figures like Shri Salman Khurshid, Shri K.K. Venugopal, and Dr. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain. Raised in a traditional Brahmin family, her spiritual journey began in her college years with Tarot reading. Today, Soumya is a well-acclaimed consultant on AstrotalkApp, serving clients worldwide. Featured in various newspapers and magazines, she has earned recognition for her predictions for celebrities and her passion for her work, continuing to make a significant impact in the world of occult practices.

5. Meghali Gupta

Meghali Gupta, a prominent figure in the jewellery industry, is known for her artistic flair and dedication to excellence. Born with a passion for creativity, she joined the family business, Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, after her husband’s passing. In just 12 years, Meghali has created an iconic jewellery line, earning prestigious recognitions, including the title of BEST LUXURY JEWELLER. Her commitment to learning is reflected in her body of work. Be it diamond, Gemstones, Gold or Silver, Meghali’s unique design aesthetic and meticulous craftsmanship have earned her a distinguished reputation. As a member of the Jewellery Eminence Awards Jury, she continues to uphold her family’s 230-year legacy, steadily taking it to new heights with innovation and passion.

6. Sangeetha Holla

Dr Sangeetha Holla, a distinguished Senior Data Scientist, actress, model, and social activist, has earned over 112 awards in fashion, modeling, and social work. With titles like Taj Miss Universe 2022 and Miss India International 2019 First Runner-Up, she has made a significant mark in multiple fields. A jury member for 38+ beauty pageants, she also represents over 23 top brands. As a philanthropist, Dr Holla has adopted 20 girls, donated blood 23 times, and supported underprivileged students. She is recognized as one of Asia’s top 30 women. Dr Holla’s family includes her father Laxminarayana Holla, late mother Nirmala Holla, and brother Chaithanya Holla.

7. Arti Sultania

Arti Sultania, the founder of Emerge by Arti, is a certified image consultant and soft skills trainer with a passion for empowering others. Her journey began with an MBA in Finance, followed by entrepreneurial ventures and a career as a communication coach. Discovering her passion for image consulting, Arti now specializes in services such as wedding styling, colour analysis, and etiquette coaching. Her mantra for success includes emotional intelligence, resilience, and continuous learning. Arti advises young professionals to develop emotional intelligence, embrace failure, and stay authentic to achieve lasting career success.

8. Ruchika Verma

Ruchika Verma, founder of Evolvily and an award-winning Instagram coach, has spent 14 years helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving world of social media. With a 22-year professional journey, Ruchika focuses on building a brand’s core digital identity and fostering long-term engagement for sustainable growth. Known for her expertise in crafting impactful content that goes beyond trends, she has helped startups and established brands scale online. Her work has earned her multiple industry awards, including recognition as the Best Instagram Coach in Gurgaon. Ruchika’s true reward lies in the lasting relationships and successful transformations she has brought to brands and the women entrepreneurs she mentors, making her a trusted name in digital marketing.

9. Chaitali

Chaitali, an award-winning numerology, tarot, and healing expert based in Mumbai, has earned recognition for her transformative work in guiding individuals towards success. With her deep expertise in numerology, she provides insightful name and mobile numerology readings, offering tailored remedies to overcome life’s challenges. Chaitali specialises in healing both physical and mental health issues using frequency healing and vibrational energies with tuning forks. Her practice has led to miraculous results, helping countless individuals excel in their personal and professional lives. Chaitali's dedication and results-driven approach have earned her multiple awards, solidifying her reputation as a compassionate healer committed to improving the well-being of others.

10. Diksha Agarwal

Diksha Agarwal, founder of Sky The Energy Studio, is a Soul Doctor and a renowned Quantum and Multidimensional Healer with expertise in over 25 spiritual modalities. Specializing in deep soul-level transformations, she offers healing in areas such as relationships, career, finances, mental health, and trauma. As a gifted Psychic Medium, Lightworker, and expert in Vastu consulting, Tarot reading, Akashic readings, and manifestation, Diksha has positively impacted over 6,000 clients. Her intuitive guidance helps individuals break through personal barriers, leading them toward clarity, peace, and lasting success. Diksha’s transformative wisdom continues to inspire and empower many on their healing journeys.

11. Sudeepti Rastogi

Sudeepti Rastogi is a transformative Executive Life Coach and Law of Attraction expert, in the coaching world, blending the wisdom of Universal Laws with her personal experiences to empower individuals globally. With over 18 years of experience, through her Thoughts Reframing Approach and experiential learning, she has impacted more than 10,000 diverse sets of individuals in knowing their full potential, boosting productivity and life quality. A testament to her impact, people lovingly call her “Magical Sudeepti,” recognizing the profound shift she instills in those she works with. Sudeepti is the author of *ABCD of Affirmations – Train Your Brainchild and Reinstall Your Inner Software*, a life-changing book. Sudeepti has been honored as a Global Inspiring Leader & Rising Author 2023 by MTTV Entertainment, and recognized as one of the Top 5 Expert Coaches of 2023 by Hindustan Chronicles for her transformative coaching. Featured by MS Global Entertainment as a Top Influencer among 25 influential personalities in 2024, she also received the Iconic Women Achievers Award 2025 from MSTalks & Gorjes, and the TTC Excellence Award 2025 for her exceptional contributions to coaching and TTC projects.

12. Mousumi Sinha

Mousumi, the title winner of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2024, has made a mark as a global icon. She also secured the Top 5 Earth Element Winner, Netherlands Country Winner, and Mrs. Hourglass subtitle. A dynamic personality, she has graced Times Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper and starred in the short film Deal se Divorce. With 14 years in the pharmaceutical industry, she is also a brand ambassador. Passionate about dance and Indian culture, she inspires many with her fitness journey, empowering others through fashion, entertainment, and mentorship.

13. Siona Xavier

Siona Xavier, an award-winning self-help author, is celebrated for her transformative wisdom and practical guidance. Her groundbreaking trilogy—Life: The Most Precious Gift, The Balanced Life, and A Journey to an Enriched Life—empowers readers to embrace growth and fulfillment. Innovating the self-help genre, she introduces a cookbook-style concept, crafting empowering “recipes” for the soul, mind, and spirit. Her book, Soul Recipes, embodies this unique approach, offering profound yet simple life insights. Honored with the prestigious Golden Book Awards, Siona Xavier continues to inspire individuals worldwide, guiding them toward a life of meaning, balance, and empowerment.

14. Rudrani Gupta

Rudrani Gupta, also known as Rudrani Kumari, is a courageous writer and activist from Dehri-On-Sone, Bihar. Overcoming a history of sexual harassment and mental health struggles, she turned her pain into a platform for social change. A graduate of Delhi University, Rudrani’s passion for writing led her to work as a reporter at SheThePeople and eventually publish her first poetry collection, Bleeding Bangles. A bold voice against patriarchy, her work has been celebrated for its raw honesty and feminist perspective. Through her writing and activism, Rudrani strives to empower women and challenge societal norms.

15. M Kaarthika Santhosh

M Kaarthika Santhosh, known as MKaarS, is an engineer by profession and an award-winning author by passion. A best-selling writer, her book Tagged won the "Plot of the Year" award from Ukiyoto. She has also received the Prolific Writer and Author Award and the Bharatiya Sahitya Mahotsav Award. MKaarS has published two children's books, The Mosquito Story and Conundrum with K, both loved by young readers. Her upcoming works include 12 Stories in a Year and You are a Superwoman, but do not use your Superpowers. MKaarS is passionate about storytelling, puzzles, and global travel.

16. Gunjan Kaushik

Gunjan Kaushik is an accomplished language educator, holistic wellness specialist, and published author with over five years of experience in energy work and holistic healing. A distinguished Reiki master teacher, she holds advanced certifications as a Great Grandmaster, Karmic Reiki Master, Karuna Reiki Master, and Violet Flame Reiki Master. Her literary works, available on Kindle, include three comprehensive books on Reiki's transformative practices and a poetic collection that showcases her artistic depth. Specializing in transformative healing modalities, she offers services such as Past Life Regression Therapy, Akashic Records reading, Crystal Healing, Tarot reading, and Runes casting.

17. Samartha Mahalakshmi

Samartha Mahalakshmi, an extraordinary young genius, has set five world records in General Knowledge, earning prestigious titles like India’s Genius, Maharashtra Daughter, GK Master, IQ Master, and Youngest Influencer. Her exceptional intellect, spiritual prowess, and creative talent have garnered global recognition. Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar, Global Achiever Award, and the National Icon Award as Pride Daughter of Bharat, she was also awarded the title of Youngest India’s Genius by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj. At such a tender age, Samartha's unwavering passion and brilliance redefine the limits of human potential, making her a shining example for the world.

18. Swapnila Goswami

Swapnila Goswami, a content creator from Jorhat, Assam, has turned her passion for fashion and lifestyle into a thriving career. Despite her academic background in Computer Applications, she always dreamed of working in fashion. She began creating content on Instagram in 2018, sharing outfit ideas and eventually gaining recognition. Her defining moments include being featured on LOOKVINE and collaborating with brands like Voylla. Swapnila's determination and hard work led her to win awards such as "Emerging Female Lifestyle Content Creator of the Year." Inspired by her mother’s resilience, she continues to inspire others through her journey.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)