SOVEREIGN GOLD BOND

153% Returns! Redemption For Gold Sovereign Bond Of THIS Series Today, October 20

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Premature redemption of  Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2020-21 Series-VII is due today (20 October, 2025), the Reserve Bank of India has said.

The Premature redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

"In terms of GOI notification F.No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020 dated October 09, 2020 (SGB 2020-21 Series-VII-Issue date October 20, 2020) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable. Accordingly, the due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be on October 20, 2025," RBI has said.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: How Much Money Will You Get?

Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). 

Accordingly, the redemption price for premature redemption due on October 20, 2025, shall be ₹12,792/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety Two only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the three working days i.e., October 15, 2025, October 16, 2025, and October 17, 2025, RBI added.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

153% Returns On SGB

The SGB was originally issued at a price of Rs 5,051 per gram. With 12,792 as the redemption price, investors will see a gain of Rs 7,741 per unit, or a 153.26% return. This however excludes the interest.

 

How Is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme being sold?

The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.

