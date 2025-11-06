317% Returns! Redemption For Gold Sovereign Bond Of THIS Series Today, November 6

New Delhi: The final redemption under Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme of 2017-18 Series-VI is due today, 6 November 2025, the Reserve Bank of India has said.

The Premature redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

"In terms of GOI Notification dated October 06, 2017 (SGB 2017-18 Series-VI-Issue date November 06, 2017) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, the Gold Bond shall be repayable on the expiration of eight years from the date of issue of the Gold Bonds. Accordingly, the final redemption date of the above tranche shall be November 06, 2025.," RBI has said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: How Much Money Will You Get?

Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). Accordingly, the redemption price for final redemption due on November 06, 2025, shall be ₹12,066/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand and Sixty Six only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the three business days i.e., October 31, 2025, November 03, 2025, and November 04, 2025, RBI added.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

317% Returns On SGB

The SGB was originally issued at a price of Rs 2,945 per gram before discount, and at Rs 2,895 after Rs 50 discount on online purchase. With 12,066 as the redemption price, investors will see a gain of Rs 9,171 per unit, or a 317 % return. This however excludes the interest.

How Is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme being sold?

The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.