/Applying for gold loan?: Check out these key factors

New Delhi: A gold loan, unlike an unsecured personal loan, is easier to acquire since the commodity is pledged to the bank as collateral in case the borrower fails to repay. It does not need excessive documentation, a credit history, or other documents related to income.
The rules, however, differ across different banks; therefore, it is important to go through all the gold loan-related policies of the respective bank. Yet, it is important for a borrower to consider some key factors before deciding to apply for such a loan at any bank and to make the final decision after careful consideration of income, the bank's repayment options, the loan-to-value ratio, etc.
-- Eligibility requirements: Check the documents the bank requires before approving the loan. These requirements differ from one bank to another.-- Rate of Interest: Before applying, compare the interest rates offered by various banks, which also differ across financial institutions.
-- Repayment capacity: While the loan amount must be sufficient to match the borrower's needs, it is equally important to consider the repayment capacity. When applying for a particular amount of loan, it is important to reflect upon the amount that can practically be repaid.
-- Gold eligibility: Different banks assess the value of gold differently. While offering a loan on the gold commodity offered, banks consider what they consider as gold on which a loan can be offered. The jewellery offered as collateral may have precious stones and other valuables embedded. The bank, however, does not consider them for offering the loan.
-- Gold's value: The reference rate of gold for offering a loan and the valuation methods used by banks differ. Check how they value the gold and the reference rates they consider, and compare them before applying.
-- Loan Tenure: Gold loans are offered with flexible tenures for borrowers to choose from based on their repayment capacity and loan amount. A longer tenure means smaller instalments to be paid periodically. However, the total interest paid across the loan's duration also increases. The opposite applies for shorter-tenure loans.
-- Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV): LTV stands for the maximum percentage of the total value of gold assessed by the bank that can be disbursed as a loan. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provides a structure for maximum LTV percentages to be followed by financial entities: 85 percent for a loan amount up to Rs 2.5 lakh, 80 percent for a loan amount above Rs 2.5 lakh up to Rs 5 lakh, and 75 percent for an amount over Rs 5 lakh.
-- Repayment method: The repayment option should align with the income structure of the borrower; therefore, it is important to consider the options available, which may include EMIs, bullet repayments, and others.
-- Part-payment conditions: In case you want to close the loan early, it is better to know the rules and regulations of the respective bank regarding foreclosure.
-- Release of collateral: To be aware in advance, check the process followed by the bank for releasing the pledged gold once the loan is repaid along with the interest in full.
While a gold loan may prove to be an efficient method for acquiring money in times of need, it isn't free from risks. Therefore, go through the procedures, policies, interest rates offered, and other aspects with different banks, and compare and analyse them before applying.
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