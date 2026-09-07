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Applying for gold loan?: Check out these key factors

While the loan amount must be sufficient to match the borrower's needs, it is equally important to consider the repayment capacity. When applying for a particular amount of loan, it is important to reflect upon the amount that can practically be repaid.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Applying for gold loan?: Check out these key factors

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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