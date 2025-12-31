Are You Planning To Invest In Silver? Financial Guru Robert Kiyosaki Has THIS To Say

New Delhi: In the domestic market, silver rates fell further on Wednesday, the last trading session of 2025 on profit booking after the white metal posted a record rally this year.

Silver futures for March 2026 on MCX tumbled 4.63 per cent to Rs 2,39,395 per kg and gold futures for February 2026 slipped 0.51 per cent to Rs 1,35,973 per 10 grams in morning trade. Domestic spot gold prices have surged over 76 per cent year‑to‑date and international gold prices over 70 per cent in 2025, on track for their strongest annual performance since 1979.

This change in silver prices has switched investor attention towards the white metal, prompting debate about whether investors should buy now or wait, especially in light of the recent comments from Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad. In a post on X, Kiyosaki questioned whether the silver bubble was about to burst, warning against buying out of fear of missing out.

In the X post, Kiyosaki asked, "Silver bubble about to burst?" He went on to warn of a looming correction, suggesting a surge of FOMO-driven buying might result in a disaster. "FOMO Fear of Missing Out MANIA crash is coming. If you are planning on investing in silver be patient. Wait for a crash then GO or NO," he wrote.

SILVER BUBBLE ABOUT to BURST?



I love silver..



I bought my first silver in 1965.



But is silver bubble about to burst?



FOMO Fear of Missing Out MANIA

crash is coming.



If you are planning on investing in silver be patient. Wait for a crash then GO or NO.



I believe silver_ — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 28, 2025

Kiyosaki predicted that the white metal will eventually rise to $200, potentially an ounce by 2026. "I believe silver will go through $100 in 2026….possibly $200 an ounce," he wrote.

Kiyosaki made a powerful point that profit is made when we buy and not when we sell and advised savvy investors to be patient. "Yet remember I my Rich Dads lesson: 'Your profit is made when you buy….NOT when you sell.' Patience is essential for smart investors," he wrote.