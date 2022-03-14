हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

As markets turn wobbly, gold likely to cross Rs 55K-mark, silver to touch RS 80K

Last week, inflationary fears on the back of Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed gold price to Rs 55,000 per 10-gram.

As markets turn wobbly, gold likely to cross Rs 55K-mark, silver to touch RS 80K

New Delhi: Rush for safe haven investments during the ongoing market volatility triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to keep global gold and silver prices at elevated levels.

Besides, sanctions on Russia, which is a major producer of gold, is expected to reduce supply. A sell-off in equity markets by FIIs has also triggered a rush for these safe haven options.

Last week, inflationary fears on the back of Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed gold price to Rs 55,000 per 10-gram.

At present, global gold price has stabilised above $1,990 per ounce. On the domestic front, the price has reached the Rs 53,000 per 10 gram-mark.

Global silver price is also expected to range from $24.70 to $27.50 per ounce.

In the domestic market, silver is expected to range between Rs 65,000 and Rs 74,000 per kg.

"Gold and silver prices have already witnessed safe haven buying on geopolitical risk. We can see some pull back from recent highs as both the sides are looking for diplomatic solutions," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

"However, the inflation concerns from higher oil price and Russia sanctions effect may keep precious metals prices up in the near term. Spot COMEX gold prices are expected to trade within the range of $1,970 - $2,075 per ounce while MCX Gold prices may see the range of Rs 51,500 - Rs 55,300 per 10 gram," Patel added.

According to Anuj Gupta, Vice President, Research, IIFL Securities: "We are expecting gold price to test Rs 55,000 to Rs 57,000 levels in the short term. We are also expecting silver price to test Rs 78,000 to Rs 80,000 levels in the domestic market within next six months."

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold pricegold ratesRussia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warWorld war 3
Next
Story

Gold imports surge to USD 45 billion in April-Feb this fiscal

Must Watch

PT1H5M38S

Taal Thok Ke Live: 'Congress-mukt Bharat' by 2024?,