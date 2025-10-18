Dhanteras 2025: Best Time To Buy Gold And Silver — City-Wise Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali festival, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025. On this day, people across India buy gold and silver as a symbol of wealth, good luck, and prosperity. According to Hindu belief, purchasing precious metals during the Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) invites Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for financial growth and happiness.

This year, the Trayodashi Tithi starts at 12:18 PM on October 18 and ends at 1:51 PM on October 19. The most auspicious period to buy gold and silver begins at 12:18 PM on October 18 and continues until 6:24 AM on October 19. Within this window, astrologers recommend specific slots like Chara, Labha, and Amrita Choghadiya as the most favorable for buying gold, silver, or other valuables.

Here are the city-wise evening muhurat timings for Dhanteras Puja and purchases:

New Delhi: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM

Mumbai: 7:49 PM – 8:41 PM

Bengaluru: 7:39 PM – 8:25 PM

Kolkata: 6:41 PM – 7:38 PM

Chennai: 7:13 PM – 8:10 PM

Hyderabad: 7:30 PM – 8:24 PM

Buying gold or silver during these times is considered lucky and believed to bring long-term prosperity. Apart from jewelry, many people also invest in gold coins, bars, or silverware as a form of secure savings and tradition.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and honors Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the god of riches. Devotees light lamps, perform Lakshmi Puja, and decorate their homes to welcome prosperity.

So, if you’re planning to buy gold or silver this festive season, October 18 is the perfect date — and following these muhurat timings ensures your purchase is both auspicious and rewarding.