/Gold dips on Oct 06: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates tumbled slightly on Tuesday, currently standing at Rs 14,902 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 06, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,660 per gram and Rs 11,177 per gram, respectively.
The yellow metal came down by Rs 16 for 24K purity, Rs 15 for 22K purity, and Rs 12 for 18K purity in comparison to October 05, 2026.
Gold remains under pressure when dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, since they put pressure on non-yielding assets and increase their opportunity cost of holding.
Inflation concerns and continued expectations of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates further weighed down the precious metal. However, the latest report suggests lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” following the softer US data.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid resilient supply from the Middle East. As per reports Saudi has unexpectedly cut November crude prices for Asia despite raising them for parts of Europe. At the same time, G7 countries also agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stocks following pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Precious metal's market remains volatile amid geopolitical tensions and the US monetary policy.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points during the September 15-16 meeting, gold weakened.
It has since been experiencing fluctuating movements amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Also, US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve continue to navigate the yellow metal's trajectory. Meanwhile, crude supply continue from the Strait of Hormuz despite hindrances due to the ongoing conflict in the region.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,917/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,192/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,902/g
22K: Rs 13,660/g
18K: Rs 11,177/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,902/g
22K: Rs 13,660/g
18K: Rs 11,177/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,907/g
22K: Rs 13,665/g
18K: Rs 11,182/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,902/g
22K: Rs 13,660/g
18K: Rs 11,220/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,902/g
22K: Rs 13,660/g
18K: Rs 11,177/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,917/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,192/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,907/g
22K: Rs 13,665/g
18K: Rs 11,182/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,902/g
22K: Rs 13,660/g
18K: Rs 11,177/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,907/g
22K: Rs 13,665/g
18K: Rs 11,182/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,902/g
22K: Rs 13,660/g
18K: Rs 11,177/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,902/g
22K: Rs 13,660/g
18K: Rs 11,177/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,917/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,192/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,917/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,192/g
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