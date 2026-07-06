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Gold down 30%, silver slides 54% from record highs

The report analysed every major drawdown in gold and silver prices since the 1970s, comparing the magnitude of each correction, the time taken to reach a durable bottom and the period required to reclaim previous record highs.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Gold down 30%, silver slides 54% from record highs

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