/Gold drops on Sept 26: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates remained largely stable while going slightly downwards on Saturday and currently standing at Rs 15,268 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 26, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,995 per gram and Rs 11,451 per gram, respectively.
The prices of precious metal dropped by Rs 16 for 24K purity, Rs 15 for 22K purity, and Rs 12 for 18K purity in comparison to September 25, 2026.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise policy rate by 25 basis points and expectations of further increase, gold weakened since it does not earn any interest and rose again days later as oil prices dropped. The bullion has been experiencing volatility due to fluctuating inflationary pressure and strong dollar. The Fed Reserve is expected to keep the interest rates elevated
Though the tighter monetary policy adopted during the US Fed Reserve meeting against inflation continue to put pressure on bullion, weaker crude worked in support of the precious metal.
Oil supply remained strong despite disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, easing concerns over energy supply disruptions and lowering oil prices. The prices jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday, however easing again after reports of potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the US lifting the economic blockade on Iran.
The current trend in the yellow metal's rates hints towards high volatility as it is being impacted by inflationary pressure as well as uncertainty over the US-Iran war.
Meanwhile, reports suggests that the US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's seven-day peace plan.
On a different note, as the festival season approaches the buying is expected to further support gold rates. Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,283/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,466/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,268/g
22K: Rs 13,995/g
18K: Rs 11,451/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,268/g
22K: Rs 13,995/g
18K: Rs 11,451/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,273/g
22K: Rs 14,000/g
18K: Rs 11,456/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,273/g
22K: Rs 14,000/g
18K: Rs 11,770/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,268/g
22K: Rs 13,995/g
18K: Rs 11,451/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,283/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,466/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,273/g
22K: Rs 14,000/g
18K: Rs 11,456/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,268/g
22K: Rs 13,995/g
18K: Rs 11,451/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,273/g
22K: Rs 14,000/g
18K: Rs 11,456/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,268/g
22K: Rs 13,995/g
18K: Rs 11,451/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,268/g
22K: Rs 13,995/g
18K: Rs 11,451/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,283/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,466/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,283/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,466/g
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