Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981338https://zeenews.india.com/bullion/gold-etfs-attract-record-net-inflows-in-india-add-850-million-in-october-2981338.html
NewsBullion
GOLD

Gold ETFs Attract Record Net Inflows In India, Add $850 Million In October

October inflows were approximately 6 per cent lower than September's $911 million, but it marked the second-largest monthly inflow in Asia.

|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 05:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gold ETFs Attract Record Net Inflows In India, Add $850 Million In October

Mumbai: India’s gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $850 million in net inflows in October, taking the total to a record $3.05 billion in 2025 to date -- the highest-ever for a single year, according to the World Gold Council (WGC) data. 

October inflows were approximately 6 per cent lower than September's $911 million, but it marked the second-largest monthly inflow in Asia.

Continued positive flows for the fifth consecutive month took the assets under management (AUM) to $11.3 billion, as per the data.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Overall, global gold ETF inflows reached $8.2 billion in October, placing the bullion market set to achieve one of its strongest years on record.

India ranked third globally in ETF inflows during October, following the US with $6.33 billion and China with $4.51 billion. Japan followed India with $499.5 million of inflows, while France recorded $312 million.

Meanwhile, several European markets saw outflows, led by the UK with $3.5 billion, followed by Germany and Italy.

Global gold ETFs' total AUM rose 6 per cent month-on-month to $503 billion by the end of October, with total holdings up 1 per cent at 3,893 tonnes.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped to Rs 1,20,231 on Friday, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), amidst renewed interest in profit booking.

“Technically, gold’s key make-or-break level stands at $3,855, while silver is defending the $46.70 support zone. The gold has support at Rs 1,19,870-1,19,280 while resistance is at Rs 1,21,090-1,21,600. Silver has support at Rs 1,46,450-1,45,750 while resistance is at Rs 1,48,340, 1,49,280,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Analysts said that the dollar index has eased from its 3-month peak, and uncertainty around the US government shutdown is driving investors toward safe-haven assets. Further, rising geopolitical tensions are also lending support to the gold's rally.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
J&K Bypolls: CM Abdullah Says All Political Parties Joined Hands Against NC
Former PM Sheikh Hasina
‘Deeply Grateful To Indian People’: Sheikh Hasina Thanks India
wall shelves
Wall Shelves That Add Elegance to Every Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 07-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-26 Lucky Draw LIVE
Viral video
Viral Video: Man Dies By Suicide After Embarrassing Video Cirulates Online
denim jacket
Jackets That Redefine Everyday Style With a Twist!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Inaugurates Nationwide Celebrations
Under eye cream
Under Eye Creams that Brighten, Firm & Instantly Refresh!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram': PM Says It Is A ‘Mantra, Dream And Resolution'
SC judicial inquiry Air India crash Ahmedabad
SC Notice To Centre: Judicial Probe Sought For Air India Ahmedabad Crash