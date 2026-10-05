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Gold falls 1%, silver trades higher amid geopolitical risks

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures (December) were trading at Rs 1,49,184 per 10 grams at around 10 am, a decrease of Rs 1,206 or 0.8 per cent, from the previous close.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Gold falls 1%, silver trades higher amid geopolitical risks

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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