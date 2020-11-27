Gold futures Rs 100 to Rs 48,617 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 100 to Rs 48,617 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Friday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand and fresh positions built up by participants.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the December delivery traded higher by Rs 100, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 48,617 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,895 lots.

Globally, gold prices traded 0.19 per cent higher at USD 1,814.70 per ounce in New York.

Gold prices on Thursday rose marginally by Rs 17 to Rs 48,257 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,240 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also gained Rs 28 to Rs 59,513 per kilogram from Rs 59,485 per kilogram in the previous trade.