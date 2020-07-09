हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold gains Rs 232 to Rs 50,184 per 10 gram

On Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 49,952 per 10 gram.

Gold gains Rs 232 to Rs 50,184 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 232 to Rs 50,184 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, in line with gains in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

On Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 49,952 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 1,275 to Rs 52,930 per kg from Rs 51,655 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,813 per ounce, while silver quoted at USD 18.94 per ounce.

"Gold prices rallied on safe-haven buying over worries over rising virus cases," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

