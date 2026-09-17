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Gold hallmarking fee hiked: Will your jewellery bill go up? Check the new rule

The revised BIS fee is paid by jewellers to authorised hallmarking centres, while the silver hallmarking charge has not changed. Buyers should check the final bill for gold rates, making charges, taxes and other fees because the Rs 30 increase may be included in the overall pricing.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Gold hallmarking fee hiked: Will your jewellery bill go up? Check the new rule
Image Credit: (Representational image)

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Gold hallmarking fee hiked: Will your jewellery bill go up? Check the new rule
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