/Gold Price drop: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates experienced a decline on Monday, currently standing at Rs 15,415 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 7, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,130 per gram and Rs 11,561 per gram, respectively.
Gold rates are down by Rs 65 for 24K purity, Rs 60 for 22K purity, and Rs 49 for 18K purity in comparison to September 6, 2026. The drop was observed after prices surged as traders scaled back September rate hike expectations.
Following the stronger-than-expected US jobs data, expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike have been revived. Such expectations weigh down bullion, which is a non-yielding product, as its opportunity cost of holding rises. Investors are further awaiting inflation data this week for clarity regarding the Fed's path.
On the other hand, the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran continues to keep bullion volatile. The intensifying exchange between the US and Iran threatens energy supplies across the globe, resulting in higher crude oil prices. Rising oil prices may trigger demand for the precious metal as a safe haven, pushing prices up.
Bullion in India is also going through a volatile phase as a result of these external factors.
Check Gold rates across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,430/g
22K: Rs 14,145/g
18K: Rs 11,576/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,415/g
22K: Rs 14,130/g
18K: Rs 11,561/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,415/g
22K: Rs 14,130/g
18K: Rs 11,561/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,420/g
22K: Rs 14,135/g
18K: Rs 11,566/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,415/g
22K: Rs 14,130/g
18K: Rs 11,900/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,415/g
22K: Rs 14,130/g
18K: Rs 11,561/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,430/g
22K: Rs 14,145/g
18K: Rs 11,576/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,420/g
22K: Rs 14,135/g
18K: Rs 11,566/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,415/g
22K: Rs 14,130/g
18K: Rs 11,561/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,420/g
22K: Rs 14,135/g
18K: Rs 11,566/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,415/g
22K: Rs 14,130/g
18K: Rs 11,561/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,415/g
22K: Rs 14,130/g
18K: Rs 11,561/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,430/g
22K: Rs 14,145/g
18K: Rs 11,576/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,430/g
22K: Rs 14,145/g
18K: Rs 11,576/g
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