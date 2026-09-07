Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Bullion
  • /Gold Price drop: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold Price drop: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Following the stronger-than-expected US jobs data, expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike have been revived. Such expectations weigh down bullion, which is a non-yielding product, as its opportunity cost of holding rises.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Gold Price drop: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘A 1,000-year flood is waiting’: Expert issues warning for India’s Himalayas after deadly Nepal flash flood
2
3
4
5