/Gold Price rise on Sept 08: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Rates of the Yellow metal climbed on Tuesday, currently standing at Rs 15,535 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 8, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,240 per gram and Rs 11,651 per gram, respectively.
The cost of the precious metal went up by Rs 120 for 24K purity, Rs 110 for 22K purity, and Rs 90 for 18K purity in comparison to September 7, 2026. A weak dollar supported gold rates after they had fallen in the previous two sessions after the stronger-than-expected US jobs data revived expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Such expectations weigh down bullion, which is a non-yielding product, as its opportunity cost of holding rises.
Traders are currently looking forward to the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Sept. 15-16. Reports suggest a 60 percent probability of a US rate hike.
Meanwhile, the US plan "Operation Economic Outcast" is an attempt to isolate Iran's economy. As part of the move, the Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned multiple Iranian airlines to create pressure on its enemy.
The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran continues to keep bullion volatile. The intensifying exchange between the US and Iran threatens energy supplies across the globe, resulting in higher crude oil prices. Rising oil prices may trigger demand for the precious metal as a safe haven, pushing prices up.
Domestic market expectations remain volatile, keeping investors on edge.
Check Gold rates across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,550/g
22K: Rs 14,255/g
18K: Rs 11,666/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,535/g
22K: Rs 14,240/g
18K: Rs 11,651/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,535/g
22K: Rs 14,240/g
18K: Rs 11,651/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,540/g
22K: Rs 14,245/g
18K: Rs 11,656/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,567/g
22K: Rs 14,270/g
18K: Rs 12,040/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,535/g
22K: Rs 14,240/g
18K: Rs 11,651/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,550/g
22K: Rs 14,255/g
18K: Rs 11,666/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,540/g
22K: Rs 14,245/g
18K: Rs 11,656/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,535/g
22K: Rs 14,240/g
18K: Rs 11,651/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,540/g
22K: Rs 14,245/g
18K: Rs 11,656/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,535/g
22K: Rs 14,240/g
18K: Rs 11,651/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,535/g
22K: Rs 14,240/g
18K: Rs 11,651/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,550/g
22K: Rs 14,255/g
18K: Rs 11,661/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,550/g
22K: Rs 14,255/g
18K: Rs 11,666/g
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.