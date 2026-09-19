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Gold Price rise on Sept 19: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

The yellow metal experienced a surge in prices on Saturday, currently standing at Rs 15,584 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 19, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,285 per gram and Rs 11,688 per gram, respectively.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Gold Price rise on Sept 19: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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