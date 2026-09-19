/Gold Price rise on Sept 19: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: The yellow metal experienced a surge in prices on Saturday, currently standing at Rs 15,584 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 19, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,285 per gram and Rs 11,688 per gram, respectively.
The cost of the precious metal went up by Rs 142 for 24K purity, Rs 130 for 22K purity, and Rs 106 for 18K purity in comparison to September 18, 2026. Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the interest rates to combat inflation, the gold fell. However, the easing oil prices have reduced the inflationary pressure giving a boost to the precious metal.
The current price trend of the precious metal hints towards high volatility as the metal is experiencing pressure on both sides, simultaneously. The easing concerns over the energy supply disruptions have lowered the oil prices, meanwhile the strong dollar and tighter monetary policy may put pressure on gold.
The recent hike has regained the investor's trust in the bullion, yet the focus remain as central banks signal towards higher interest rates amid inflation fears.
On the other hand, US President Trump has hinted towards the end of war with Iran soon, following which, he predicts, the oil prices would come down.
Also, as the festival season approaches, the buying is expected to further support gold rates.
Check Gold rates across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,599/g
22K: Rs 14,300/g
18K: Rs 11,703/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,584/g
22K: Rs 14,285/g
18K: Rs 11,688/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,584/g
22K: Rs 14,285/g
18K: Rs 11,688/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,589/g
22K: Rs 14,290/g
18K: Rs 11,693/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,584/g
22K: Rs 14,285/g
18K: Rs 12,055/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,584/g
22K: Rs 14,285/g
18K: Rs 11,688/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,599/g
22K: Rs 14,300/g
18K: Rs 11,703/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,589/g
22K: Rs 14,290/g
18K: Rs 11,693/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,584/g
22K: Rs 14,285/g
18K: Rs 11,688/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,589/g
22K: Rs 14,290/g
18K: Rs 11,693/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,584/g
22K: Rs 14,285/g
18K: Rs 11,688/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,584/g
22K: Rs 14,285/g
18K: Rs 11,688/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,599/g
22K: Rs 14,300/g
18K: Rs 11,703/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,599/g
22K: Rs 14,300/g
18K: Rs 11,703/g
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