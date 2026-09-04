/Gold price surge: Check 24K, 22K, and 18K prices across India

New Delhi: At the close of the month, gold prices surged on Friday, currently standing at Rs 15,666 per gram for 24-carat purity. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,360 per gram and Rs 11,749 per gram, respectively.
The yellow metal's prices rose by Rs 131 for 24K purity, Rs 120 for 22K purity, and Rs 98 for 18K purity from those on September 3, 2026.
The rates continue to edge higher as traders scaled back September rate hike expectations following Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's remarks regarding favoring a steady interest rate at the US central bank’s next policy meeting if inflation pressures cool. Traders see a 54 percent chance of a rate hike, compared to 62 percent before Waller's remarks.
Consequently, lower US Treasury yields support the decline in the opportunity cost of holding bullion, making gold more attractive.
Amid a rise in hostilities between the US and Iran, oil prices retain higher levels, with ICE Brent holding above $95 a barrel.US Vice President JD Vance refused to set an "artificial timeline" for the end of the 'war'. The renewed strikes by the US on Iran, which reportedly killed and wounded dozens, indicate continued disruption at the Strait of Hormuz, impacting the movement of vessels.
Amid the continued fluctuations, check the rates of the precious metal across the country:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,681/g
22K: Rs 14,375/g
18K: Rs 11,764/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,666/g
22K: Rs 14,360/g
18K: Rs 11,749/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,666/g
22K: Rs 14,360/g
18K: Rs 11,749/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,671/g
22K: Rs 14,365/g
18K: Rs 11,754/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,666/g
22K: Rs 14,360/g
18K: Rs 12,130/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,666/g
22K: Rs 14,360/g
18K: Rs 11,749/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,681/g
22K: Rs 14,375/g
18K: Rs 11,764/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,671/g
22K: Rs 14,365/g
18K: Rs 11,754/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,666/g
22K: Rs 14,360/g
18K: Rs 11,749/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,671/g
22K: Rs 14,365/g
18K: Rs 11,754/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,666/g
22K: Rs 14,360/g
18K: Rs 11,749/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,666/g
22K: Rs 14,360/g
18K: Rs 11,749/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,681/g
22K: Rs 14,375/g
18K: Rs 11,764/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,681/g
22K: Rs 14,375/g
18K: Rs 11,764/g
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