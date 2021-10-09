Gold Price Today, 09 October 2021: Gold prices stands at Rs 46,940 per 10 gram

New Delhi: On October 9 in India, gold (24 carat) was selling for Rs 46,940 per ten grams, up to Rs 40 from the previous transaction.

According to the Good Returns website, silver is selling for Rs 61,200 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday's market price.

Due to excise duty, state taxes, and production costs, the price of gold jewellery varies across India, the metal's second-largest consumer.

10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 46,050 and Rs 45,940 in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. According to the website, the yellow metal was going for Rs 44,130 in Chennai.

10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling for Rs 50,240 in Delhi and Rs 46,940 in Mumbai.

Gold is selling for Rs 48,140 in Chennai this morning. The cost in Kolkata is Rs 49,000.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,755 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.47 per ounce.

