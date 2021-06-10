Gold Price Today, 10 June 2021: Gold dips by Rs 7300 from record highs, best time to invest?

New Delhi: Gold and silver are facing several volatile sessions in the ongoing week, leading to fluctuations in the prices of the precious metals. On Wednesday (June 9), silver futures gained traction after trading in the red zone for most of the day. Likewise, gold was also trading flat yesterday.

However, on Thursday (June 10), gold and silver futures saw a major decline. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures were trading below Rs 49,000 per 10 grams, with a fall of Rs 250. The fall has resulted in gold hitting a week low. Also Read: Planning to take gold loans? Check the interest rate by banks and documents required

Gold prices this week

Day gold (MCX August futures)

Monday: Rs 49143/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 49127/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 49124/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 48900/10 grams (Trade ongoing)

Gold prices last weeks

Monday: Rs 48821/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 48995/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 49601/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 48677/10 grams

Friday: Rs 48994/10 grams

Gold selling cheaper by Rs 7300 from record highs

In 2020, the COVID-19 crisis led to a sharp rise in the prices of gold. As the stock market crashed on concerns around an economic crisis, investors heavily put their money on gold. As a result, gold hit an all-time high of Rs 56191 per 10 grams in August 2020 on MCX. In comparison to today’s prices, gold is currently selling cheaper by Rs 7300. Also Read: Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery to start from June 16: Check the hallmark signs before buying