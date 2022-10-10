NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold Price today, 10 October 2022: Gold, silver prices fall ahead of Diwali, check latest rates in your city

In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,683.05 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.74 per ounce.

Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:35 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gold Price today, 10 October 2022: Gold, silver prices fall ahead of Diwali, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital dropped Rs 543 to Rs 51,625 per 10 grams on Monday amid a decline in the prices of precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 52,168 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 2,121 to Rs 59,725 per kilogram from Rs 61,846 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,683.05 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.74 per ounce.

"The strong US jobs data intensified concerns that the US Federal Reserve will be more aggressive with interest rate hikes. Rising rates make gold less attractive as an investment mean," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Live Tv

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk