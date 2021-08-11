Gold Price Today, 11 August 2021: Gold still cheaper by nearly Rs 10,200 from record highs

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 38 to Rs 46,000 per 10 grams in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 38, or 0.08 percent, to Rs 46,000 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,877 lots.

Gold still cheaper by nearly Rs 10,200 from record highs

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. If compared to the highest level, gold has declined by 25 percent. Gold is at the level of Rs 46,000 per 10 grams on MCX, which is still cheaper by Rs 10,190.

Gold movement for July 02-06 (MCX October Futures)

Monday 48086/10 grams

Tuesday 47864/10 grams

Wednesday 47892/10 grams

Thursday 47603/10 grams

Friday 47570/10 grams

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 159 to Rs 45,130 per 10 gram. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,971 per 10 gram. Silver also gained Rs 99 to Rs 61,250 per kilogram from Rs 61,151 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.36 per ounce.

With PTI Inputs

