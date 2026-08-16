Gold price today, 16 August 2026: Check rates in major cities

New Delhi: Bullion market has remained largely stable on August 16. Following multiple declines this week, the gold prices remains unchanged on Sunday.
On August 16, 24 carat gold costs Rs 15,513 per gram, 22 carat gold costs Rs 14,220, whereas the price of 18 carat gold is Rs11,635.
The rates of the yellow metal are determined by international as well as local factors. US inflation data, strength of dollar, energy prices, local jewellery consumptions, and festivals influence the value of the metal.
US dollar on Sunday dropped to Rs 95.45 from Rs 95.61 on Friday. There are predictions regarding the chances of rate hike in September from US Federal Reserve, which can make dollar attractive while reducing the demand for non-yielding products such as gold.
To understand the possible trajectory of the yellow metal, elevated crude oil prices, US-Iran conflict, and inflation in the US market have to be monitored.
People planning to buy gold soon should also track the MCX gold rates. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is a way to trade gold without actually holding the metal in physical form. the consumers trade gold contracts at set price for future delivery. It helps understand the global movements and inflations as well as the local trends.
Check gold prices across various cities of India
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,528/g
22K: Rs 14,235/g
18K: Rs 11,650/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,513/g
22K: Rs 14,220/g
18K: Rs 11,635/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,513/g
22K: Rs 14,220/g
18K: Rs 11,635/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,518/g
22K: Rs 14,225/g
18K: Rs 11,640/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,513/g
22K: Rs 14,220/g
18K: Rs 12,000/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,513/g
22K: Rs 14,220/g
18K: Rs 11,635/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,528/g
22K: Rs 14,235/g
18K: Rs 11,650/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,518/g
22K: Rs 14,225/g
18K: Rs 11,640/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,513/g
22K: Rs 14,220/g
18K: Rs 11,635/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,518/g
22K: Rs 14,225/g
18K: Rs 11,640/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,513/g
22K: Rs 14,220/g
18K: Rs 11,635/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,513/g
22K: Rs 14,220/g
18K: Rs 11,635/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,528/g
22K: Rs 14,235/g
18K: Rs 11,650/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,528/g
22K: Rs 14,235/g
18K: Rs 11,650/g
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