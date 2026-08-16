Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Gold price today, 16 August 2026: Check rates in major cities

US dollar on Sunday dropped to Rs 95.45 from Rs 95.61 on Friday amid predictions regarding the chances of rate hike in September from US Federal Reserve.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Gold price today, 16 August 2026: Check rates in major cities
Image Credit: Image credit: ANI

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gold price today, 16 August 2026: Check rates in major cities
2
3
4
5