Gold Price today, 17 October 2022: Gold, silver prices jump marginally ahead of Diwali, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi. After seeing turmoil in the last few days weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices, Gold and silver prices jumped marginally ahead of Diwali.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are trading in the green. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,484 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 55,860 per KG.

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,460 per 10 grams, higher by Rs 10. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 10. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,680.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 17 October 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)



Chennai : Rs 46,800

Mumbai : Rs 46,400

Delhi : Rs 46,550

Kolkata : Rs 46,400

Bangalore : Rs 46,450

Hyderabad : Rs 45,400

Kerala : Rs 45,400

Ahmedabad : Rs 45,450

Jaipur : Rs 45,550

Lucknow : Rs 45,550

Patna : Rs 45,430

Chandigarh : Rs 45,550

Bhubaneswar : Rs 45,400

Gold price fell by Rs 261 to Rs 51,098 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a decline in the prices of yellow metal in the international market. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,359 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 692 to Rs 57,477 per kilogram from Rs 58,169 per kg.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)