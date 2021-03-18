Gold Price Today, 18 March 2021: Upward rally in gold prices, rates still below Rs 45,000 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 105 to Rs 44,509 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday. Silver also jumped Rs 1,073 to Rs 67,364 per kilogram from Rs 66,291 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,404 per 10 gram. As per ibjarates.com, here is the rate of gold on 18 March as of 4:53 pm.

Source: https://ibjarates.com/ PURITY AM PM Gold 999 45253 44861 Gold 995 45072 44681 Gold 916 41452 41093 Gold 750 33940 33646 Gold 585 26473 26244 Silver 999 67590 67049

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices rose by Rs 197 to Rs 45,037 per 10 gram in futures trade on Thursday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 197, or 0.44 percent, at Rs 45,037 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,384 lots. Gold prices have lately seen a lot of ups and downs, though mostly indicating signs of recovery. Gold has been trading below Rs 45,000 per 10 gram since the last 10 trading sessions.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

International gold prices

Gold prices reversed course on Thursday, dropping from a more than two-week high as bullion`s appeal was tarnished by climbing U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,738.90 an ounce by 0921 GMT after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,734.80, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs