Gold Price Today, 19 July 2021: Gold tumbles Rs 126; silver diminish by Rs 97

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped Rs 126 to Rs 46,967 per 10 gram in line with a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,093 per 10 grams. Silver also went lower by Rs 97 to Rs 66,856 per kilogram from Rs 66,953 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Gold Futures

Gold prices fell Rs 103 to Rs 47,950 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Monday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 103, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 47,950 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,723 lots.

International Gold price

Gold prices reversed course to trade at a near one-week low on Monday as investors sought comfort in the U.S. dollar amid rising coronavirus cases, although a dip in Treasury yields limited the metal`s losses.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,803.20 per ounce by 0833 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 13 at $1,801.20. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,802.90. Elsewhere, silver fell 1.1% to $25.38 per ounce, palladium shed 0.3% to $2,623.40, and platinum dropped 1.2% to $1,089.02.

(With Agency Inputs)

