Gold Price today, 19 October 2022: Gold, silver prices gain momentum, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have lately been through rise and decline back to back. After seeing turmoil in the last few days weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices, Gold and silver prices have jumped again today.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in the red. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,321 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 56,285 per KG. (Also read: 8.1% PF Interest money coming soon after Diwali? Here is how to check your PF a/c balance)

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,550 per 10 grams, higher by Rs 130. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 140. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,780. (Also Read: PM Kisan 12th installment: Rs 2,000 to be credited in farmers' account today)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 19 October 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)



Chennai : Rs 47,000

Mumbai : Rs 46,550

Delhi : Rs 46,700

Kolkata : Rs 46,550

Bangalore : Rs 46,600

Hyderabad : Rs 46,550

Kerala : Rs 46,550

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,600

Jaipur : Rs 46,700

Lucknow : Rs 46,700

Patna : Rs 46,580

Chandigarh : Rs 46,700

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,550

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 10 to Rs 50,783 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid appreciation in rupee. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,793 per 10 grams. Silver, however, climbed Rs 774 to Rs 57,064 per kilogram from Rs 56,290 per kg.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)