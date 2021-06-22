हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Price Today, 22 June 2021: Gold gains marginally to Rs 46,213; silver declines Rs 66,389

Silver declined marginally by Rs 86 to Rs 66,389 per kilogram from Rs 66,475 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Gold Price Today, 22 June 2021: Gold gains marginally to Rs 46,213; silver declines Rs 66,389

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 45 to Rs 46,213 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,168 per 10 gram.

Silver declined marginally by Rs 86 to Rs 66,389 per kilogram from Rs 66,475 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by Rs 45 reflecting an overnight recovery in COMEX gold prices and rupee depreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slumped 10 paise to 74.20 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,778 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.84 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,778 per ounce on Tuesday," he added.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Gold price today, 19 June 2021: Price below Rs 47,000, right time to invest in yellow metal?

Must Watch

PT10M

Bollywood Breaking: Disha-Tiger caught playing football together!