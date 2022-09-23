NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold price today, 23 September 2022: Yellow metal falls Rs 139; silver declines Rs 363

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 50,465 per 10 grams.

Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 03:18 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gold price today, 23 September 2022: Yellow metal falls Rs 139; silver declines Rs 363

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell by Rs 139 to Rs 50,326 per 10 grams on Friday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 50,465 per 10 grams.

Silver also fell sharply by Rs 363 to Rs 58,366 per kilogram from Rs 58,729 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,665 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 19.50 per ounce.

"Gold prices have capped downside despite of stronger dollar over recession worries as the US Federal Reserve committed to raise interest rates," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

Live Tv

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022