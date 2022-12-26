topStoriesenglish
NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold price today 26 December 2022: rises Rs 121; silver advances Rs 100

Gold prices are likely to trade sideways due to lack of market participants. However short-term trend is still bullish in gold, expert said.

Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 03:58 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gold price today 26 December 2022: rises Rs 121; silver advances Rs 100

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 121 to Rs 54,721 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 54,600 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rose by Rs 100 to Rs 69,050 per kg.

The Comex spot markets are closed on Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

"Gold price traded steady in the domestic market due to lack of cues from the global market due to holiday season," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Gold prices are likely to trade sideways due to lack of market participants. However short-term trend is still bullish in gold, Parmar added.

Live Tv

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022