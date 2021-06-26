Gold Price Today, 26 June 2021: Gold selling at Rs 46,250 in Delhi, check prices in your city

New Delhi: Gold rates have been falling in the past few weeks after crossing the Rs 49,000 mark once again early this month. On Friday (June 25), gold was trading at around Rs 46900 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). In the ongoing week, gold prices have been trading a very small range around Rs 47,000. For many investors, this could be a great chance to invest in the yellow metal, as experts are hoping gold prices to increase in the coming weeks.

In Delhi, the 22-carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 46,250 while the 24-carat gold per 10 gram is retailing at Rs 50,300. Meanwhile, the 22 carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 46,150 in Mumbai. The 24-carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 47,150 in the financial capital of India.

In West Bengal’s capital city of Kolkata, the 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold are retailing at Rs 46,660 and Rs 49,210, respectively. In Chennai, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,450 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, the 24-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 48,490 per 10 gram in the city. Also Read: Ind-Ra lowers FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.6% due to Covid 2.0

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Bangalore Rs 44,100 Rs 48,100

Hyderabad Rs 44,100 Rs 48,100

Pune Rs 46,150 Rs 47,150

Jaipur Rs 46,250 Rs 50,300

Lucknow Rs 46,250 Rs 50,300

Patna Rs 46,150 Rs 47,150

Chandigarh Rs 46,250 Rs 50,300

Surat Rs 46,600 Rs 48,600

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

Gold selling cheaped by around Rs 9,300 from record highs

Gold prices around the world hit record highs last year when stock markets crashed due to COVID-19 led economic downturn. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX touched the highest level of Rs 56191.

In 2020, investments in gold gave a 43% return. However, in 2021, gold has declined by 25% from its record levels. With gold currently trading at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams on MCX, the yellow metal is currently trading cheaper by Rs 9,300 from record highs. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: 60 lakh pensioners to get pension slips via WhatsApp, email

