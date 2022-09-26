New Delhi: Gold prices saw a slight decline on the first day of Navratri 2022. The prices of the yellow metal is trading below Rs 50,000 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Gold is trading at a level of Rs 49388 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 55567 per KG.



The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,200.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 26 September 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,510

Mumbai : Rs 46,000

Delhi : Rs 46,150

Kolkata : Rs 46,000

Bangalore : Rs 46,050

Hyderabad : Rs 46,000

Kerala : Rs 46,000

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,050

Jaipur : Rs 46,150

Lucknow : Rs 46,150

Patna : Rs 46,030

Chandigarh : Rs 46,150

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,000

Gold price in the national capital fell by Rs 139 to Rs 50,326 per 10 grams on Friday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, PTI report said. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 50,465 per 10 grams. Silver also fell sharply by Rs 363 to Rs 58,366 per kilogram from Rs 58,729 per kg in the previous trade.



(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)