Gold Price today, 30 September 2022: Gold, silver prices marginally higher on fifth day of Navratri, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi. After seeing a decline in the first three days of Navratri weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices, Gold and silver prices jumped marginally on the fifth day of Navratri.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are trading in the green. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50220 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 56346 per KG.

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,410 per 10 grams, higher by Rs 10. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 10. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,360. (Also Read: PM Kisan 12th installment: Rs 2,000 to be credited in farmers' account today?)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 30 September 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)



Chennai : Rs 46,800

Mumbai : Rs 46,400

Delhi : Rs 46,550

Kolkata : Rs 46,400

Bangalore : Rs 46,450

Hyderabad : Rs 45,400

Kerala : Rs 45,400

Ahmedabad : Rs 45,450

Jaipur : Rs 45,550

Lucknow : Rs 45,550

Patna : Rs 45,430

Chandigarh : Rs 45,550

Bhubaneswar : Rs 45,400

Gold rose by Rs 460 to Rs 49,960 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in prices of the precious metal in international market, PTI report said. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,500 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied by Rs 1,035 to Rs 56,230 per kg.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)