Gold Price today, 31 October 2022: Check latest rates in your city

New Delhi. After seeing a series of rate changes recently weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices, Gold and silver prices have yet again fallen today. Gold prices saw a decline on physical trading while on futures trading, the rates are marginally higher.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in the green. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,270 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 57,595 per KG. (Also read: DCX Systems IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check GMP, listing and other details)

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,600 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 150. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 160. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,840. (Also Read: Pension related grievances: Government resolves 3,150 pending cases)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 31 October 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)



Chennai : Rs 47,150

Mumbai : Rs 46,600

Delhi : Rs 46,750

Kolkata : Rs 46,600

Bangalore : Rs 46,650

Hyderabad : Rs 46,600

Kerala : Rs 46,600

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,650

Jaipur : Rs 46,750

Lucknow : Rs 46,750

Patna : Rs 46,630

Chandigarh : Rs 46,750

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,600

Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 66 to Rs 50,516 per 10 grams on Thursday due to weak global trends. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,582 per 10 grams. Silver, however, climbed Rs 101 to Rs 56,451 per kilogram from Rs 56,350 per kg.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)