New Delhi: Gold prices increased by a marginal amount on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at 47,960 as against its previous close of Rs 47,950. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was trading at 51,320 as against its previous close of Rs 51,310.

In the international market, Gold prices pared gains and was down 0.09% at $1,792.54 an ounce. It briefly broke through the $1,800 barrier overnight for the first time in more than a month, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 10 August 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 48,810

Mumbai : Rs 47,960

Delhi : Rs 48,110

Kolkata : Rs 47,960

Bangalore : Rs 48,010

Hyderabad : Rs 47,960

Kerala : Rs 47,960

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,010

Jaipur : Rs 48,110

Lucknow : Rs 48,110

Patna : Rs 47,990

Chandigarh : Rs 48,110

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,960

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 97 to Rs 52,490 per 10 gram amid rise in international precious metal prices along with depreciation in rupee. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,393 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also jumped by Rs 527 to Rs 58,465 per kg from Rs 57,938 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)