Gold price today, July 12: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 12 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).
New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,950 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,600. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,210 as against its previous close of Rs 51,930.
Gold prices hit a new nine-month low on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar at a 20-year high stifled demand for bullion, but a slight recovery in the euro against the greenback limited further losses. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,734.97 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,734.20., said a Reuters report.
Chennai : Rs 46,720
Mumbai : Rs 46,850
Delhi : Rs 46,850
Kolkata : Rs 46,850
Bangalore : Rs 46,880
Hyderabad : Rs 46,850
Kerala : Rs 46,850
Ahmedabad : Rs 46,900
Jaipur : Rs 47,000
Lucknow : Rs 47,000
Patna : Rs 46,870
Chandigarh : Rs 47,000
Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,850
Gold in the national capital on Monday declined by Rs 114 to Rs 50,561 per 10 grams amid decline in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,675 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 136 to Rs 56,760 per kg from Rs 56,896 per kg in the previous trade.
(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)
