New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,950 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,600. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,210 as against its previous close of Rs 51,930.

Gold prices hit a new nine-month low on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar at a 20-year high stifled demand for bullion, but a slight recovery in the euro against the greenback limited further losses. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,734.97 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,734.20., said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 12 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,720

Mumbai : Rs 46,850

Delhi : Rs 46,850

Kolkata : Rs 46,850

Bangalore : Rs 46,880

Hyderabad : Rs 46,850

Kerala : Rs 46,850

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,900

Jaipur : Rs 47,000

Lucknow : Rs 47,000

Patna : Rs 46,870

Chandigarh : Rs 47,000

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,850

Gold in the national capital on Monday declined by Rs 114 to Rs 50,561 per 10 grams amid decline in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,675 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 136 to Rs 56,760 per kg from Rs 56,896 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)