New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,600 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 48,100. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 540. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,930 as against its previous close of Rs 52,470.

Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar`s rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary. Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.19 per ounce by 0303 GMT, as the dollar dipped slightly from the 20-year highs reached on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,741.80, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 5 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,400

Mumbai : Rs 47,600

Delhi : Rs 47,600

Kolkata : Rs 47,600

Bangalore : Rs 47,630

Hyderabad : Rs 47,600

Kerala : Rs 47,600

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680

Jaipur : Rs 47,750

Lucknow : Rs 47,750

Patna : Rs 47,650

Chandigarh : Rs 47,750

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,630

Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 760 to Rs 51,304 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,276 to Rs 56,930 per kg from Rs 58,206 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)